3 arrested in armed robberies in Carytown area, 1 on loose

Thomas Galberth, Naykerah Glaberth and Najkima Davis are behind bars in connection with a pair of robbery attempts in the Carytown area, while a fourth thief remains at large. (Source: Richmond Police)

Three armed robbery suspects are behind bars in connection with a pair of robbery attempts in the Carytown area, while a fourth thief remains at large.

Police say the thieves struck twice in a matter of minutes early Christmas morning. First, they stopped a group of people in an alley near Can Can Brasserie in Carytown to ask them, "Do you know where the party is?" then pulled out a weapon, robbed the victims and took off in a sliver Nissan.

Twenty minutes later, they approached a man outside his apartment building and told him, "My friend is hurt and needs some help." They took him behind the building where a cohort appeared injured. The victim called 911, but hung up when the thief told him he didn't need police. They then demanded his belongings and ordered him to the ground.

The thieves got back into the silver Nissan, which an officer spotted on Forest Hill Avenue. Police pursued the car until it crashed near the intersection with Glyndon Lane.

Police arrested Thomas L. Galberth, Jr., 20, Nay’Kerah M. Galberth, 19, and Najkima S. Davis, also 19.

The driver managed to run off. He is described as a black male, approximately 17 to 20 years old, 6’0” in height, 170 pounds, and an average build.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

