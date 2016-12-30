SHARE: Roanoke teen missing since Wednesday

Still no arrests in the shooting at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie. It happened Saturday night at the raceway on Boydton Plank Road. Investigators say this will be a difficult case, becauseMore >>
According to the park's Facebook page, there was a "Big 5 State Bike Rally" on Saturday that was expected to draw nearly 10,000 people.More >>
A 71-year-old South Carolina woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Caroline on Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
Two cousins -- ages 5 and 6 -- were killed by a tractor-trailer truck while waiting for a school bus in Buckingham County on Thursday morning.More >>
