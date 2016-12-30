SHARE: Roanoke teen missing since Wednesday

Seventeen-year-old Sarabeth Hammond was last seen on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. by a friend while at the Blue 5 restaurant in Roanoke, reports WSLS. (Source: Aware Foundation)

Relatives of a missing Roanoke teen say they are taking their search nationwide.

Seventeen-year-old Sarabeth Hammond was last seen on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. by a friend while at the Blue 5 restaurant in Roanoke, reports WSLS. She was supposed to meet her family at an event, but never showed up. Since then her family and friends have been trying to figure out where she could be.

“There were three different locations where she was seen last night in the Roanoke area, so we have had some leads, but nothing concrete. We established the On-Star system in her vehicle, and the car is apparently not in use right now, so they can’t locate it,” her mother, Caroline, told WSLS.

They are now organizing an effort to contact people all across the country to find her. WSET reports State Police are going to search Bent Mountain by air and says police have defined a two-mile area using cell phone analysis.

Sarabeth is driving a 2016 white Hyundai Elantra with New York plates that read TCW-125.

She's not believed to be in any danger, but her family is desperate to bring her home. Sarabeth needs her medications to treat her ongoing battle with Lyme disease.

She is 5'4" tall and weighs 115 lbs. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes and has ear and belly piercings. She also has a scar on her left chest below her collar bone from having a port.

If you see Sarabeth, do not hesitate, call police immediately at (540) 562-3265.

