Sex assault reported near VCU's Monroe Park campus

Sex assault reported near VCU's Monroe Park campus

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating a sexual assault reported early Thursday morning.

According to the alert from VCU police, the suspect approached the victim from behind about 3:40 a.m. in the 100 block of North Morris Street and ran away following the assault.

No other information was provided by police.

