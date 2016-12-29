Former VT, NFL player Keion Carpenter dead at 39

Thousands of runners and walkers hit the streets of Richmond on Saturday morning for the annual Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger.More >>
Virginia Tech's season opener vs. West Virginia at FedEx Field has been moved back a day to Sunday, September 3rd.More >>
Powhatan native Benny Pugh leads the country in goals allowed per game and save percentage, and has led the Spiders to an 8-1 record.More >>
VCU hoops senior Mo Alie-Cox will hold a workout in front of NFL scouts in the Richmond area on April 11.More >>
Hanover product Derek Casey tossed a season-high 6.1 innings and struck out a career-best ten batters in a no-decision, but the Cavalier bats came alive, as Virginia topped VCU, 4-2, on Wednesday night.More >>
