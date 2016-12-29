Former VT, NFL player Keion Carpenter dead at 39

Former Virginia Tech and NFL Safety Keion Carpenter has died after a fall. (Source: Virginia Tech athletics)

Carpenter passed away on Thursday morning in Miami, the same day the Hokies are set to play in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte.

Carpenter played for Tech from 1995 to 1998 -- and went on to play six seasons in the NFL.

"They were running to the car when (Carpenter) slipped, fell, hit his head and slipped into a coma. It was just a freak accident," cousin Jamila Smith told the Baltimore Sun. "He was always healthy; he went to the doctor, ate well and worked out."

Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer released a statement calling Keion a tenacious punt blocker. He blocked six punts in his Hokie career, more than anyone else in team history.

His non-profit, The Carpenter House, helped disadvantaged families.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

