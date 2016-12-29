Outgoing Richmond mayor: RVA is 'resurgent'

Outgoing Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones says he is feeling good as he reflects on his 8 years in office.

"The city is just vibrant," said Mayor Jones. "We like to say it's resurgent. It's a city that is so much different than I came to when I came to Virginia Union in the 60s and early 70s."

The former chairman of the school board says his greatest concerns center around education and poverty.

"A lot of people don't like to hear me say that it's the tale of two cities, but when you go across the Martin Luther King bridge it's a whole different reality," said Jones. "We have one of the largest public housing concentrations on the East Coast and it's absolutely unacceptable."

Jones says something has to be done to address an uptick in crime. 2016 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in RVA in the last decade.

"You've got to think about concentrated poverty because when you look at the location of where crimes are taking place," said Jones. "In most instances, it is either in places of concentrated poverty or near areas of concentrated poverty. But there is no simple solution to this, and I think that our police do a tremendous job of community policing."

Meanwhile, the mayor has launched a controversial plan to tear down public housing. He started by moving to demolish the former Armstrong High School, build up mixed-income housing, and tearing down Creighton Court. It is part of the poverty initiative Jones hopes the incoming Levar Stoney administration will embrace.

"We'll see what happens when he gets into office," said Jones. "I wish him the best, and I really feel good about the fact that I'm handing him a city that is much better than the city that was handed to me."

Jones has a word of caution for Stoney.

"I think that the new mayor is young and has a lot of energy, and I think that he will be... hopefully he will be good for the city," said Jones. "But this is a job that you don't know until you get into it."

The mayor pushes back on the notion that he was more focused on lofty goals than day-to-day issues, such as city upkeep.

"The truth of the matter is, and thank you for letting me tell you, is that we paved streets at an unprecedented level," said Mayor Jones. "We filled potholes at an unprecedented level. You do what you can while you can while you are there, and then you pass on the baton to the next person."

NBC12 asked the mayor to name one thing people might not know about him.

"They probably don't know that I'm really an introvert," said Jones. "I'm a public official, and so I am social. I know how to be social, but I'm more comfortable in smaller settings."

Jones admits he has had a stressful time in office. He was recently cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in a scandal looking into whether City funds were used "to finance or facilitate" the construction of the mayor's new church.

"I knew that nothing improper had been done," said Jones. "I would not have asked the State Police for an investigation if I thought anything improper had been done."

While no laws were broken, Mayor Jones says he feels City policies should be updated.

"You're going to have to have policies that say this is acceptable or not acceptable," said Jones.

Even his parting gift to City workers -- $1.9 million in bonuses -- was not without controversy.

"I've always tried to look out for the 4,000 people who work for the City of Richmond," said Jones. "These are the people who pick up your trash. These are the people who protect you when you are in danger."

The city attorney drafted a memo suggesting the Mayor doesn't have the authority to gr ant bonuses unilaterally.

"If you are going to sit in this seat you have to put on your big boy pants and take the shots," said Jones. "We had the authority to do it. That's a difference of opinion, but there is an ordinance that gives us the authority to give bonuses."

The mayor says one of the things that he is most proud of is the Riverfront Plan, which include the new Potterfield Bridge that connects Manchester to Brown's Island.

"And I really drove hard to make the water accessible to people," said Jones. "It's good to look at it, but it's so much better to be able to be on it and to feel it. That's what that bridge does."

Jones points to the UCI World Cycling Championships race that snaked through RVA streets and the Redskins Training Camp, now held here in the city, as highlights.

"Because when you are in training season," said Jones. "Whenever the Redskins are mentioned...Richmond is mentioned. You can't buy that kind of public relations."

So what's next for the mayor? Jones says he's now looking forward to doing some traveling.

"One of my little bucket list things is to get to all of the continents," said Jones. "I have no desire to go to Antarctica, but I would like to go to other continents. I'm going to work on that."

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

