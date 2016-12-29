Police identify victim of deadly shooting in Petersburg

Petersburg police have identified a man killed in a shooting on Wednesday.

Ryan Neal Glickman, 36, was found shot in an alleyway around 4:15 p.m.near Terrace Avenue and Clayton Street. He died at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12