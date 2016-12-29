TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Route 5 closes Tuesday

A portion of Main Street (Route 5) will close on Tuesday and remain closed through July as VDOT works to replace a bridge near Dock Street. (Source: City of Richmond)

Drivers who take Route 5 near Rocketts Landing going to and from Henrico and Richmond will see major changes Tuesday.

A half-mile section of the road will be closed so VDOT can repair a bridge. Route 5 between Williamsburg Avenue and Nicholson Street is scheduled to be closed until August.

A sign warning drivers coming from Henrico went up this week, but some Varina residents contacted NBC12 complaining that they had no idea until now.

"I work downtown so I'm on the road probably two or three times a day coming and going," said Amanda Richardson lives on the Varina side of Route 5 and takes the road every day. But when a sign stating "Route 5 to close beginning January 3rd" went up this week she became concerned about her daily commute.

This is a VDOT project to replace the East Main Street bridge that goes over the railroad tracks. It's at the fork where East Main Street and Williamsburg Avenue split off. Many drivers may not even notice it's there. But VDOT says the bridge is more than 100 years old.

"The bridge is in need of repair. It's rickety. It looks dangerous. It needs to be worked on," said Richardson. "It would have been nice [to know] back in the spring as a heads-up for Varina residents," she said.

VDOT says because the project is in the City a public meeting was held at a Richmond elementary school, public notices were put in local newspapers (Richmond Times Dispatch, Richmond Free Press, and the Legacy (formerly known as the Voice)) and letters were sent to people who live nearby. There is information now posted on the VDOT website.

The detour will take drivers to Williamsburg Avenue. If you're coming from Varina or Rocketts Landing, it's at East Main and Nicholson streets. It takes you to a traffic light at Williamsburg Avenue and Nicholson streets. That traffic light should help alleviate the traffic.

Until this project is complete people are urged to allow extra time for their commute.

Another major traffic project will be happening around the same time. The City will be closing part of Dock Street in February or March of next year as part of a redevelopment project. That's another route that takes you to and from Route 5. It will add to the congestion as well, but alternate routes still have to be worked out according to the Richmond Department of Public Utilities.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12