Teen found safe after WV kidnapping, search on for suspect

A 16-year-old has been found safe after she was kidnapped at a West Virginia Walgreens and believed to be in "extreme danger," according to police.

Police found Jaddah Lashay Rodgers alive and safe on Thursday afternoon in the town of Raleigh, reports WVNS. Police are still searching for 20-year-old Lawrence E. Asbury III, who they believe kidnapped her from the Walgreens on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley, WV around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Earlier Thursday they located his car, a red Chevy Blazer, according to WSAZ. Police now have a warrant out for Asbury on a kidnapping charge, reports MetroNews.

Asbury is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes standing 6' tall and weighing 190 lbs.

If you've seen Asbury, call 911.

