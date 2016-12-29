Carytown NYE organizer blames City for event's demise

The ball rise over Carytown on New Year's Eve came to an end in 2014. (Source: NBC12)

New Year's Eve is just days away and there is no centralized family-friendly New Year’s Eve event in Richmond.

One of the last big events was the ball rise in Carytown, which was stopped two years ago. The organizer of that event, Todd A. Schall-Vess, blames the city for its demise and wishes it still was a tradition.

“There is no other way to paint this but that people in the city government took an active role in making sure it never happened again,” Schall-Vess said.

The annual Carytown ball rise began in 2006 and was executed on top of NY Deli. The tradition began as an out of pocket expense for Schall-Vess, a Carytown resident, who purchased the ball and materials. Eventually, the Carytown Merchants Association took notice and helped sponsored the event for three years. The cost got too expensive in 2009 and no revenue was being made. The association didn’t continue with the project that year.

From 2010 to 2013 Schall-Vess continued the tradition at his own expense in Carytown on top of the Byrd Theater and in 2013 at Hardywood Brewery. For the eight years it happened, Schall-Vess says he spent nearly $12,000 dollars of his own money. That ended in 2014.

“Somewhere along the lines someone got the marching orders, make sure Carytown doesn’t happen,” Schall-Vess said.

Schall-Vess said he hasn't given up on the idea of having a ball rise and until then it'll stay locked up in this storage locker in Carytown.

NBC12 took Schall-Vess' concerns to the City. Since Richmond police issue permits and deals with these types of events they sent us this statement:

"There is a lot that goes into planning an event like this. Permits need to be obtained, specifications have to be made. Public safety is the main priority," said Richmond Police. "No one approached the police department this year, interested in having an event. If that were the case, we would work with the City to figure out how to hold event safely."

