PHOTOS: Vandals spraypaint hateful graffiti at Tuckahoe Little League complex

An overnight prank leaving massive destruction behind at Tuckahoe Park could land some bold vandals in serious trouble with the law.

The park is supposed to be a field of dreams for Henrico youth to explore recreation and become good sports, but someone decided to throw a curve ball.

"Totally unacceptable,” said Mark Rowe who saw the mess for himself. "When I came in this morning, I saw a couple of police officers coming and going."

The officers were responding to the vandalism totaling $5,500 in damage. Racist, lewd, and homophobic spray-painting left all over the grounds and bathroom halls of facilities where the Tuckahoe Little League plays ball near John Rolfe and Ridgefield parkways.

"I'm appalled…I have kids that play here,” said Kelly Hill.

The vandals denounced the Black Lives Matter movement, even President-Elect Donald Trump and drew sexually explicit images and comments from wall to wall. The images included swastikas and phrases such as, "White Power" and "F*** Gay People." One wall was spray painted with "Paul" and "Tre was here," while another said, "I hate green."

"Tuckahoe Little League is extremely upset about the terrible vandalism that occurred at Tuckahoe Park last night. It was an attack on our community and everything Little League stands for. Tuckahoe Park is a Henrico County park and we are confident that the county will promptly remove all traces of the vandalism,” said Brydon DeWitt, President of the group.

Clean-up crews wasted no time getting to work, nor did police as they gather leads. The park remains open but the bathroom could be off limits for days until all of the clean-up is complete.

"Accountability is a big thing…These kids don't have anything better to do… If they are involved in things, kids don't have time to things like that,”

said Rowe.

As the clean-up continues so does the investigation to determine who did this and how they should be charged.

