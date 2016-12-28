3 charged with shoplifting from Cabela's in Short Pump

Three people are now charged with shoplifting from the new Cabela's in Short Pump.

Police say Nicholas Clark, Owen Rogers and Megan Jackson were caught stealing rifle scopes and a drone from the sporting goods store.

Cabela's security called police, and officers were waiting in the parking lot to make the arrests.

Clark and Rogers are also facing drug possession charges.

