Family calls on community to stop the bloodshed after Richmond's 61st homicide

The family of a father-of-three is making a plea to stop the bloodshed after he was killed in Richmond, days before Christmas.

Bryant Bogle's sister held close one of his sons, saying they were her brother's passion.

"He was loved by many. He had a family. He had a heart of gold," said the victim's sister.

A heart of gold that will now be remembered - instead of shared with his family, each day.

Bryant was shot and killed on Carolina Avenue just over a week ago, leaving three boys without their father and marking Richmond's 61st homicide of the year.

"I'm still hurting," said Lynnette Gholson, Bryant's mother.

She is pleading for anyone who knows what happened to her son to come forward.

"I'm looking for justice. I don't want anymore bloodshed, at all," said Gholson.

For now, a community bands together to heal and push for peaceful change.

"If you don't like the crime, get involved," said Pastor Larry Miles, Fresh Anointing Cathedral. "Prove that you don't like it. Make a difference. Turn it around."

So far, there have been no arrests in Bryant's murder.

