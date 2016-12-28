Police on scene of deadly shooting in Petersburg

Petersburg fire officials are waiting until a medical waste disposal plant is safe enough to enter to determine what led to an explosion that caused the building to collapse.More >>
A building has collapsed at Container First Services near the recycling center and landfill in Petersburg, according to Petersburg police.More >>
A Petersburg judge certified five felony charges against Kristopher Jones, 32, to a grand jury, Friday. Jones is a suspect in the kidnapping of Alfred Woodard, as well as in theMore >>
Hopewell police have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning.More >>
A man has died in hospital after he was shot several times early Thursday morning, according to Petersburg police.More >>
