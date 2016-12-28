Police on scene of deadly shooting in Petersburg

Petersburg Police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting in an alleyway near Terrace Avenue and Clayton Street.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. for a person shot. The middle-aged man was found dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting at this time.

