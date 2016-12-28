FBI now involved in search for missing great-grandmother, 5-year-old

The FBI is now involved in the search for a missing 71-year-old and her great-granddaughter after the two went missing while driving from New Jersey to North Carolina. The two were last seen at a gas station in Caroline County, VA.

Special Agent Michael Whitaker says the FBI joined the search effort within the last 24 hours to provide additional resources in terms of manpower and technology to both VSP and investigators in New Jersey.

Barbara Briley and LaMyra Briley have been missing since Christmas Eve. They were on their way on I-95 from New Jersey to Anson County, NC when they stopped at an Exxon station in Ruther Glen. Surveillance video shows Barbara Briley enter and leave the gas station twice. Family and the store clerk both say that Barbara entered to get directions the first time, then came back the second time to get help entering in the information into a GPS device.

"Based on current investigative information, it is not believed that any criminal acts occurred in Caroline County, however, Caroline deputies continue to investigate this matter and are working closely with the Virginia State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and others," stated the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

No one has heard from them since, but police say Barbara's cellphone may have pinged near a Dinwiddie airport, possibly while she was on I-85 heading for North Carolina. Attempts to reach her cellphone go straight to voicemail.

Virginia State Police said on Wednesday they are continuing to help the Township of Hamilton, N.J., Police Department investigate the pairs disappearance.

State Police say troopers have driven and walked stretches of I-85 and I-95, as well as Route 1, from Richmond to the North Carolina border, and searched parking lots. Sgt. Stephan Vick says VSP is continuing to investigate any leads or tips that come in.

As the days and hours tick by without new sightings of Barbara or LaMyra, more and more people are sharing their story and missing persons poster on social media.

Kenny Jarels runs The Aware Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to helping find missing people, and has been working with the Briley family.

"In about two years, we've helped law enforcement locate about 50 people, and that's all through social media," said Jarels.

Jarels says The Aware Foundation is using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the word out about the Briley's disappearance. So far they've reached hundreds of thousands of people. With the search spanning several states, Jarels says the more eyes on the lookout for Barbara and LaMyra, the better.

"If you can get that kind of information out as quickly as we can, that's a powerful tool for these families. We can get these people home a lot faster if people just share the flier. I know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. It really, really, really works. We have proven that over and over," said Jarels.

Family says Barbara doesn’t have any known medical conditions and has driven the route from NJ to NC many times, even making a career out of driving for the New Jersey Transit for more than three decades.

Barbara is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. La’Myra was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket and gray sweat pants.

If you see Barbara or La’Myra, please call one of the following numbers: 609-892-4436; 919-247-8769; 704-851-9470; 609-241-4297.

