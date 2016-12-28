Driver in deadly 288 crash charged with 3rd DUI

Matthew Pernell faces a DUI charge for the third time, as well as involuntary manslaughter, in a deadly crash on Route 288. (Source: Chesterfield Sheriff's Office)

A Chesterfield judge rules no bond for the man accused of driving under the influence and killing a Midlothian father.

Matthew Pernell of Emporia is facing serious charges, including involuntary manslaughter and a DUI charge for the third time, in a deadly crash on Route 288.

Pernell's cousin spoke to NBC12 outside the courthouse on Wednesday and said Pernell is sorry.

"Matthew, he's one of the kindest souls you could meet in your life," says Pernell's cousin, who did not want to be identified. "He's completely heartbroken. He knows he did wrong. He's very sorry for the loss of the family member."

Pernell, 27, was driving his pickup south on Route 288 near Chester Road early Tuesday when he crossed into northbound traffic and struck a car driven by Alonza Jefferson, Jr., according to State Police. Pernell's pickup then overturned while Jefferson's car crashed head-on into the guardrail.

Jefferson, 46, of Midlothian, was killed in the crash despite wearing a seatbelt.

NBC12 pulled court records, which include the criminal complaint written by the responding trooper. The trooper says Pernell smelled like alcohol, his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot after the deadly accident. The Trooper also says Pernell told him he had two beers at a friend's house earlier that day.

The victim was killed just two days after Christmas. His family shared their pain on a fundraising website, his daughter writing: "My family is hurting, we lost our backbone of the family, he was our glue and led our family so strongly and with so much pride. We want to give my dad a beautiful service."

Jefferson was an employee of TruGreen for 23 years.

"We're still in shock. Part of us doesn't want to believe it,' said TruGreen General Manager Todd Evan. "I've been working with him for a long time and now, unfortunately, he's no longer here."

Family says Pernell has struggled with alcohol addiction and depression. They've tried to help him but it's been difficult.

"He just uses alcohol as a medication essentially," says the cousin.

When asked if Pernell has had any sort of help for his addiction the cousin answered, "Yes, he's asked many times. That was actually the first thing he actually told the cop when he came to was, 'I need help.'"

NBC12 looked into Pernell's past. There are a number of driving infractions but online court records show in June 2010, Pernell was charged with a DUI in Emporia. The charge was downgraded to reckless driving. His license was restricted for one year.

Then in October 2010, Pernell was convicted of DUI in Greensville County. His license was restricted again.

Then in 2013, there is another DUI conviction in Greensville. Court records show he spent less than a month in jail and his license was again restricted.

Virginia State Police say at the time of Tuesday's fatal crash, Pernell had no restrictions on his license. Now Pernell's family is asking for forgiveness.

"Just as the police officer says: We're all God's children. We're all sinners. We all make mistakes, but forgiveness is something we have to take into consideration even though we're all heartbroken."

Pernell's next court date is set for February.

