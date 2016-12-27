Man shot at Chesterfield apartment complex

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Chesterfield apartment complex.

It happened in the 2700 block of Martingale Road at the Colonial Ridge Apartments, near Jeff Davis Highway and Ruffin Mill Road.

A man was found shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still canvasing the scene. No word of any suspects at this time.

