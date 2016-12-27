6 in hospital after pursuit leads to 3-vehicle crash in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

6 in hospital after pursuit leads to 3-vehicle crash in Richmond

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police confirm they are working a crash involving three vehicles that sent six people to the hospital.

The crash happened on the Washington Street exit from I-95 after a police chase from Colonial Heights crossed into the city.

No word yet from Colonial Heights Police about what lead to the pursuit.

