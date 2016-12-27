Investigation underway after 3-month-old dies in Petersburg

Hopewell police have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning.More >>
A man has died in hospital after he was shot several times early Thursday morning, according to Petersburg police.More >>
The Petersburg health department hired health educators using a $400,000 grant to turn things around. Their health ranking in 2017? 132nd out of 133 localities.More >>
Police will increase their presence at Colonial Heights High School Wednesday due to vandalism that happened earlier this week.More >>
David Belcher has lived near the Appomattox River for more than four decades, so he knows the wet weather can cause problems.More >>
