Investigation underway after 3-month-old dies in Petersburg

Petersburg Police say they are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby.

Police responded to a call for an infant who was not breathing. When they got to the home at 1900 Pender Ave, the child was dead.

The family is cooperating in the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

The death could be from natural causes, but police want to do a thorough investigation first.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12