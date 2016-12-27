Fans, stars pay tribute to Carrie Fisher

Perhaps best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars saga, actress Carrie Fisher died Monday after suffering a massive heart attack while on a flight from London to L.A. last week. (Source: LucasFilm Ltd.)

The death of actress Carrie Fisher is being felt around the world, as stars and celebrities are sharing their grief over her passing.

Fisher passed away at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday following a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles two days before Christmas. She went into cardiac arrest and upon landing was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died. She was 60 years old.

Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who played her twin brother in the series, tweeted a photo of the two from the first movie and "No words #devastated."

Billy Dee Williams and Samuel L. Jackson who both acted with Fisher in the Star Wars movies also shared their condolences.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 27, 2016

The tributes also came in from actors outside the Star Wars universe, including Star Trek star William Shatner.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Fisher was a bit of Hollywood royalty. Her mother is acclaimed actress Debbie Reynolds, her father is singer Eddie Fisher. Reynolds posted on Facebook Tuesday.

And fans around the world also shared their thoughts. Paul Childs, who is a member of the 501st legion, Garrison Tyranus Virginia shared a video on Facebook playing Amazing Grace on the bagpipes in front of a Storm Trooper helmet.

