Allen & Allen offers free rides home on New Year's Eve

The personal injury law firm Allen & Allen is offering free cab rides home to prevent people from drinking and driving during the New Year's Eve holiday.

They are offering free rides with Napoleon Taxi for people in the Greater Richmond area from 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 5 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"The results of drinking and driving can be tragic, and we see too many sad stories in our practice," said Trent Kerns, Allen and Allen president. "We want to do our part to keep our community safe on one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. Anyone who is unable to safely drive home this New Year’s Eve will receive a free sober ride home courtesy of Allen & Allen."

To use the service, call Napoleon Taxi at 804-354-8294 or 354-TAXI and ask for the Sober Ride Home. The offer is only available for passengers heading home.

Virginia State Police say 10 people died over the Christmas holiday weekend on Virginia's roads, including a pedestrian in Louisa County.

