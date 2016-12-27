10 died in crashes in VA during the holiday weekend

Ten people died in crashes in Virginia over the holiday weekend, according to VDOT.

One of the deaths includes a pedestrian in Louisa. Two other pedestrians were also killed in Prince William and Suffolk.

The fatal crashes occurred in Albemarle, Alleghany, Buchanan, Culpeper, Fauquier, Louisa, Prince William and Wise counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk.

Police say four of the drivers and passengers killed were not wearing seatbelts.

State police have a warning for anyone celebrating New Year's this weekend: drive sober, without distraction and at the posted speed limit.

The holiday weekend ranged from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Monday.

