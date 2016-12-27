Henrico firefighter suspended without pay over alleged Facebook comments

A Henrico firefighter has been suspended without pay from work over comments he allegedly made on Facebook. (Source: Facebook)

NBC12 is choosing not to identify the firefighter because he has not been charged with a crime.

In part, the comments posted read that a woman was "trying to find her black baby daddy...so she can get an EBT card and a check." The profanity-laced comments also take aim at President Obama and the first lady. Others are too obscene to print.

In the comment, the firefighter says he’s "tired of having diversity shoved down our throats and hiring people based on skin color or gender, even though they aren’t fully qualified."

Henrico County's director of human resources says the firefighter has worked for the fire department for more than a decade but has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

But should someone's personal Facebook posts impact their professional life?

"It really depends like the extent of what it is. If it is really their beliefs and what they think, then it shouldn't affect that much. But if it's really attacking someone in their workplace, then yes," said Henrico resident Elliott Hansen.

The ACLU of Virginia says it supports First Amendment rights, including distasteful online speech. However, it points out that when you accept a job, you're subject to your employer's policies for social media use, even when it comes to your private accounts. That's because comments and behavior on private social media pages may reflect poorly on your employer.

Henrico County has a policy that regulates the personal use of social media, which reads in part:

Employees are free to express themselves as private citizens on social media sites to the degree that their content does not impair professional relationships in the workplace, impede the performance of their job duties or negatively affect the public perception of Henrico County.

The ACLU says offensive comments may lead residents to believe they could be denied critical services because of race, religion, or sexual orientation.

"He's a firefighter, he's meant to help people and be kind, generally who he is and his job, people really wouldn't want him to respond if he's being vulgar," said Henrico neighbor Anne Hammock.

The county says they are trying to verify the comments were made by the firefighter and say they are taking the claim very seriously.

County officials could not say how long the investigation will last.

