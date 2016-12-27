Aunt Sarah's in Richmond closed Tuesday due to fire

Aunt Sarah's in Richmond is closed Tuesday due to a fire that happened, according to a restaurant employee who told fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the restaurant for a grill fire around 8 a.m. Officials say the fire suppression system did not go off.

The restaurant is located at 4205 W. Broad St., near Malvern Avenue.

It is unknown when the restaurant will re-open.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12