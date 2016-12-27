Cat still missing after Richmond home break-in

A cat is still missing after a break-in that happened at a home in Richmond.

The break-in happened in the 2400 block of E. Grace St. The owner, Jim Greve, believes it happened just after midnight on Dec. 26. Two kittens disappeared, but Greve told Church Hill News the black and white cat named Pierre is still missing.

An email was sent to Church Hill News, saying, in part, "They are indoor kitties but went out through a broken window. They have never been outside the house before. Please help find them!"

If anyone has any information on Pierre's whereabouts, you are asked to call Jim at 804-338-4486.

