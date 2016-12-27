RVA Parenting: Fruitcake Science kicks off at the Science Museum of Virginia

The Science Museum of Virginia is kicking off its Fruitcake Science this week.

It’s an annual tradition. Museum educators will put the pastry through unconventional and explosive experiments.

Fruitcakes will battle blowtorches and liquid nitrogen.

The event only goes until Dec. 30, so if you’re interested, get there this week.

Here are the details from the museum:

The Science Museum of Virginia continues its annual tradition of experimenting on everyone’s least favorite holiday treat – the fruitcake. From December 26 – 30, Museum educators will put the maligned pastry through unconventional and explosive experiments during Fruitcake Science. New this year, guests will meet two special fruitcakes that will join the quirky celebration: a fruitcake that launched to space and back; and a fruitcake that traveled directly from Buckingham Palace. After seeing the celebrity pastries, guests can watch as other fruitcakes undergo the rigors of scientific testing – from being launched out of a trebuchet and getting tossed down a stairwell to battling a blowtorch and d ropping down to -321°F with liquid Nitrogen. Museum guests are invited to participate in action-packed live science demonstrations including fan favorites from years past, and enjoy a few new surprises as well during Fruitcake Science. Fruitcake Science is included with exhibit admission. Tickets are $14 with $1 discounts for ages 4-12 and 60+. For more information, visit www.smv.org.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12