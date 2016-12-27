Midlothian man killed in Route 288 crash in Chesterfield

A Midlothian man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 288 in Chesterfield early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Alonza Jefferson, Jr., 46, died at the scene. Troopers say he was driving a 1996 Cadillac on the northbound side of Route 288 when his car was hit by a 1994 Chevrolet pickup.

Police say the pickup was heading south on Route 288 when the driver lost control, causing the truck to cross the median and hit the Cadillac. The pickup overturned, and the Cadillac struck the guard rail.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on Route 288 near the Chester Road area.

Jefferson, who was a TruGreen employee, was wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers on the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Matthew P. Pernell, 27, of Emporia was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious non-life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia State Police. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is considered as a factor in this crash, which is still under investigation. Charges are pending.

The ramps from Interstate 95 north and south and U.S. 1 to Route 288 were closed for a period of time, according to VDOT.

