Two children ejected from vehicle in Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield Police say two children were ejected from a vehicle during a crash on Monday.

The crash happened around 3:28 p.m. on Old Hundred Road S near Hunts Bridge Lane, between Genito Road and Brandermill Parkway. Police say a vehicle traveling north on Old Hundred tried to make a left turn, colliding with a vehicle heading south. The second vehicle overturned several times, and two children were ejected from the vehicle.

The children were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are still investigating the crash. No charges at this time.

