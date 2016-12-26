Midlothian cancer survivor sings to cancer patients

A cancer survivor used her voice to bring joy to cancer patients Monday at Massey Cancer Center.

Danielle El-Jor, along with her parents and her guitarist, walked around the halls and sang original songs to bone marrow transplant patients.

The 20-year-old woman is a Midlothian resident and student at Longwood University. She was supposed to audition for the NBC hit show 'The Voice' in 2014 but had to cancel her audition after being diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. El-Jor endured eight bouts of chemotherapy and is now in remission.

In November, El-Jor got a chance to sing a duet with Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood while they were on tour in Richmond. That was a bright spot in El-Jor’s life; now, she wants to be a bright spot for others going through hard times.

"It’s special to my heart because I feel like the kids and the adults can relate to what I went through in a sense," El-Jor said.

Two of the patients who watched El-Jor’s performance Monday were Phillip and Sharon Douthitt of Chester. Sharon has been at Massey Cancer Center since Christmas Day, undergoing a bone marrow transplant for Myelofibrosis, a serious bone marrow disorder. Phillip has undergone two transplants for a similar disease. The Douthitt’s said watching El-Jor brought tears to their eyes.

"It’s a blessing. You can’t even express it, it brings tears to your eyes," Sharon Douthitt said. "Not many people are willing to take their time out to do that."

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12