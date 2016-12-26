Midlothian cancer survivor sings to cancer patients

Dorothy Jaeckle, chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, says her comments were not meant to be discriminatory. Instead, she feels there are significant language barriers in classrooms with a growing number of ESOL students.More >>
Police say someone threatened to deport someone living at the Falling Creek Apartments in Chesterfield, if they didn't send money.
In an effort to increase public safety, Chesterfield will set aside money to address underlying issues with recruiting and retaining law enforcement personnel.
The Chesterfield Police Department says a missing 13-year-old girl has been found.
Chesterfield Police say they have two juveniles in custody after a pursuit on Wednesday.
