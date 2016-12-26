Hit-and-run leads to chain reaction crash in Chesterfield

One person is in jail and another is in the hospital after a hit-and-run leads to a chain reaction in Chesterfield.

Police say the suspect hit another vehicle and kept going - until their vehicle hit a second vehicle. That impact caused a chain reaction crash, sending the suspect vehicle into the ditch.

That driver is now in police custody. A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash has closed the left lane and the left turn lane around Lewis Road and Iron Bridge Road.

