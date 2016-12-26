Missing child and great grandmother last seen in Ruther Glen

Family members are searching for a woman and her great granddaughter after they went missing while driving from New Jersey to Anson County in North Carolina.

Family members say 71-year-old Barbara Briley was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve when she stopped at an Exxon station on Rogers Clark Boulevard at Interstate 95. She was traveling with five-year-old LaMyra Briley in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey license plate C80-ELS.

Her niece, Marcella Rorie, was on the phone with her aunt as she pulled into the parking lot of the gas station, explaining she went inside to ask for directions.

"She got twisted around on 95 because of all the traffic," said Rorie.

Inside the store, an employee named Joanna Strange helped the 71-year-old figure out her GPS while her niece stayed on the phone.

"I spent 30 to 45 mins with her, talking to her, to make sure everything was ok before she left the store," said Strange.

It was the last time anyone saw Barbara or her five-year-old great-granddaughter, LaMyra.

"As of 8 p.m. Saturday night, we have not talked to her. Her phone keeps going to voicemail, it's dead," said her daughter Teri Ramseur, explaining the family would call her every 30 to 60 minutes to check in.

They also point out that she had no known medical condition, and that she had worked with the NJ Transit system for 30 years so she was no stranger to driving.

"If she could drive, if she could talk, if she could contact somebody, she would not let this much time pass without talking to us," added Ramseur.

The family is tracing her route, handing out fliers to drivers and talking to truckers. Meanwhile, local law enforcement has checked in with local hotels and hospitals.

"We're trying to keep a clear head and not think the worst," said her daughter.

The family is also pressing Sprint to track Barbara's phone so they can find out the area she could be in.

"We are trying to get the word out to as many people as possible about our love ones that [have been missing for] 32 hours now. Our family would greatly appreciate it," said Ginger Sturdivant Bittle.

Bittle says the vehicle would have traveled on I-95 through Richmond before taking I-85 to North Carolina.

Barbara is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. LaMyra was last seen wearing a gray hoodie jacket and gray sweat pants.

If you see Barbara or LaMyra, please call one of the following numbers: 609-892-4436; 919-247-8769; 704-851-9470; 609-241-4297.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12