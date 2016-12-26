Maldini's in Richmond serves free Christmas meals to community

A Richmond restaurant owner gave the community the chance to have a home-cooked meal on Christmas.

Maldini's Ristorante Italiano opened their doors to anyone in need, continuing a three-year tradition.

"Whatever I eat, they eat," said Marchello Armetta.

He spent hours preparing to make a difference on Christmas Day.

"I just take maybe an hour and half break to open presents with the kids, come back over here and keep working," said Armetta.

You could feel the warmth in Maldini's and it wasn't just because of the piping-hot food. Holiday music, conversations, Santa Claus and kindness will greet you as well.

"I like being with my family all the time because I love them so much," said 8-year-old Keshawn, who got to spend time with his family. He and his brothers picked out toys and shared a meal with mom.

"I'm cooking the stuff I normally cook for my house: lamb, pasta, chicken, fish, dessert," said Armetta.

The items were on a free buffet that Armetta has prepared year after year, because to this restaurant owner, "it's not just presents, it's not just Santa Claus," it's a day about family, and generosity...with the help of volunteers.

"Make a little difference to other people and give to the community if you can," said Armetta.

Armetta spent another year providing meals to those who need it most, and he even brings his own family to take part in spreading the cheer.

"We will do it again next year and the year after until...as God can give me the possibility to do it, I will do it," said Armetta.

