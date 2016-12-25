12 Days of Christmas surprise for father battling cancer

After learning a father is battling cancer a second time, the loved ones of a Mechanicsville family decided to life their spirits in the days before Christmas.

Brian Ringgold was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma sarcoma in 2014. After chemo, radiation and surgery, the cancer returned in October of 2016.

"We thought it was done and over with. This time was a big shock," said Brian.

It's been a difficult journey for Brian, his wife Joanna and their two young sons, but the family continues to persevere.

Their loved ones decided to make this holiday season memorable with 12 days of surprises. Centered around the 12 days of Christmas, each day, the Ringgold's received a gift with no idea who it was from.

"It's so humbling to have surprises every single day waiting for us at the door," explained Joanna Ringgold. "They were aimed at having fun and making memories and it was just amazing."

Gift cards, home cooked meals, candy and notes with each gift. The Ringgold's village built up two weeks worth of anticipation for a reveal on the 12th day of Christmas.

The families that took part in the surprises marched down the Ringgold's street with drums, in the rain, showing up at their front door singing "Jingle Bells," a moment the Ringgold's will always cherish.

"It just shows we're not in it just as a four-person family, we have a 50-person family," said Brian.

