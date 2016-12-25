12 Days of Christmas surprise for father battling cancer

Two Target employees received "challenge coins" from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Monday for assisting a couple who nearly fell for a scam that would have cost them thousands.More >>
A former Hanover middle school teacher now faces more charges in a series of child molestation cases dating back 15 years.More >>
Deputies say they received a tip from a resident that led them to the driver's house.More >>
A Henrico man went to buy a car he saw listed online and instead ended up robbed and stuffed in a trunk, according to authorities.More >>
