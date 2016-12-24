Pedestrian dies after being struck on Louisa road

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Louisa.

The crash happened on School Bus Road around 11:05 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

Officers said a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling north when it rounded a curve and struck the male pedestrian that was in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian, Daniel O. Jackson, 37 of Louisa County, died at the scene.

There are no charges in the crash.

