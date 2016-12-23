Escaped inmate captured after jailbreak

An inmate who escaped from Southside Regional Jail has been located and taken back into custody.

Billy Dillon was found three miles from the jail around 12:30 Saturday morning, according to the Greensville County Sheriff's Office.

Dillon had forced his way through a walk-in gate while taking out the trash at the jail Friday evening.

