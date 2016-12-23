Escaped inmate captured after jailbreak

An inmate who escaped from Southside Regional Jail has been located and taken back into custody.
Billy Dillon was found three miles from the jail around 12:30 Saturday morning, according to the Greensville County Sheriff's Office.
Dillon had forced his way through a walk-in gate while taking out the trash at the jail Friday evening.
Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.