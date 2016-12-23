Petersburg officers spread holiday cheer to re-shape image of police

Santa Claus showed up early for some Petersburg children Friday. But he wasn't wearing his usual red and white suit.

Instead, he put on a badge. Every year Petersburg Police take children shopping who otherwise may not have a Merry Christmas.

What could be better just two days before Christmas than coming to a local department store and checking out with presents at zero cost to you?

"You have the money baby. You have the money to get it if you want it,” a Petersburg Police worker tells a child she has now befriended.

Eight children in total found new friends in uniform.

"What are we getting? Batman. Ok, sounds good,” another officer told his friend.

Sixth-grader Ahnaya Nelson is glad to have the opportunity.

"Picking out toys…Barbie dolls…And I'm picking out a sleeping bag,” she said pointing to her shopping cart.

"It's actually something that I get great pleasure out of. It's as beneficial for me as it is for the children,” Lt. Chris Walker said.

He says it's more than a gift giveaway. Shopping with a cop has a bigger meaning.

"A lot of times you’ll see parents in stores or when you’re passing by use police as a bad example, ‘if you misbehave he's going to take you away’. That's not the image we want to portray,” he said.

Grandmother Arlesa Johnson is amazed by the officer’s show of support.

"This feels wonderful,” she said.

Especially since little Ahnaya deserves a Christmas.

"We do appreciate it a whole lot. I know mom does. Mom works, daycare, single parent so yes it all comes together," Johnson added.

Petersburg Police do this every year. Saturday, the holiday cheer will continue as Petersburg officers visit public housing and children living in hotels to hand out coats and even more toys.

"We want our youth to know we're good, they can come to us in times of need. We're giving and emotional people. We have feelings as well and we like helping people,” Lt. Walker said.

A goal that's helping make the season bright.

"I think it's nice that they're letting us get whatever we want for $75,” third-grader Raekwon Brown said.

This entire event was made possible thanks to local businesses who donated more than $2000. Some people even donated on the spot when they saw what police were doing.

Saturday’s coat giveaway will begin at 10:45 a.m. One good Samaritan filled up his shopping cart with money out of his own pocket to assist with the project.

