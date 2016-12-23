Richmond family awaits justice in Christmas-Eve shooting of teenager

Christmas Eve will mark one year since the deadly shooting of a Richmond teenager and his family is concerned no one's been convicted in his death.18-year-old Tray'quain Holmes was gunned down in Creighton Court. His family believes he was not the intended target. Now they're planning a vigil in his honor Saturday.



It was a holiday disaster for a Richmond family who got a phone call that would change their lives forever.



"I just received a call on Christmas Eve. They said Tray has been shot. I was like no," Svondai Brown recalls.



Brown knew 18-year-old Tray'quain Holmes since he was a little boy.



"I literally had to go to the crime scene to believe what was being told to me,” she said.



That's when Brown lost it. After Holmes' biological mother died of health complications, he found a mother figure in Brown.



"It was so exciting to get the call ‘hey mom, what you doing? Hey mom, I love you’ and as soon as he got older, the phone calls got different, like ‘hey

mom, can I get $20 to get my hair cut,” she said.



The teen's life was cut short a day before Christmas in 2015, when gunshots rang out in Creighton Court. Days after his death, a memorial was held at a Richmond church as friends and family crowded Mt. Olivet still in shock.



"Everybody loved him. He was a standout at school. He was awesome in baseball,” Brown said.



She says there was an arrest in the case but the charges were d ropped. Now his family is on a mission - keep the teen's memory alive and make sure there's justice in his tragic loss.



“He's left two kids behind who will never know their father," she said.



The young brother and sister were recently photographed for their first Christmas, one that will be spent without the young man who gave them life.



"It just seems like to this day, it's all a dream," Brown added.



That's because she won’t hear her godson on the other end of the line when she hears her cell ring.



"I'm still waiting on that phone call," she said.



She's also awaiting the day neighbors will stop resorting to violence.



"Put the guns down. There is way more to live for…Tray’quain was just like a light in my life,” said Brown.



Holmes had just graduated from high school months before he was shot. He had plans on enlisting in the Airforce and becoming an engineer.



The vigil for Holmes will be held in Mosby Court Saturday at 4:30 in the afternoon at the corner of Bryan and Littlepage Streets.

