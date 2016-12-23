Red Cross steps up to help dozens of displaced residents after fires

Dozens of Central Virginia residents have been displaced because of fires starting in their homes this month.

This week alone, the Red Cross says there has been at least one fire every night.

"This is what we're here for, and what we train for all year long, to be ready to answer that call," said Jonathan McNamara with the Red Cross.

Last Saturday, the Red Cross stepped in for the 24 people displaced from a fire in Fairfield Court after a baby was injured inside of a home.

"Our volunteers are going to be on scene as soon as we get the call, first and foremost, to make sure those people have a place to stay," said McNamara. "We're going to provide them with funds to get clothing, basic necessity items, to get them through a couple of days."

The number of fire calls to the Red Cross continues to increase with two fires on Friday raising the totals.

In Powhatan, a home in the 3800 block of Maidens Road is a total loss, displacing two people. In Chesterfield, a person was burned in a kitchen fire that displaced five adults and two children.

"The number one cause of house fires is home cooking," said McNamara.

While many fires start in the kitchen, electrical fires can also claim a home, so it is important to have smoke alarms throughout.

"Take steps now to prepare their family, whether it's checking to see if the smoke detector in their house is working, or having a conversation with kids in particular, to make sure you have a fire escape plan," said McNamara.

If you're interested in helping those displaced by fires this year, you can learn more through the Red Cross.

