House fire displaces 2 residents in Powhatan

Two people were displaced in Friday morning's blaze. (Source: Powhatan Fire Dept.)

Two people were displaced by a house fire in the 3800 block of Maidens Road in Powhatan on Friday morning.

Fire officials say the call came in at 7:38 a.m. and that it took 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Investigators believe the fire may have started living room, but a cause is still under investigation. The house is a total loss.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross says it is assisting the two people impacted by the blaze.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12