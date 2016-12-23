Richmond police search for masked suspects who stole car after breaking into apartment

Three people broke into an apartment at the Residences of Westover Hills early Friday. (Source: NBC12)

Just two days before Christmas, Richmond police are searching for three masked suspects who broke into an apartment early Friday morning.

Detectives say the home invasion happened at the Residences of Westover Hills apartments, off the 5800 block of Westover Drive, which is near Forest Hill Avenue.

The masked suspects broke into an apartment around 1:30 a.m., and robbed the two people inside.

The victims weren’t hurt.

The suspects, however, made off in the victims’ car, a newer model Toyota.

"It's scary. I have kids," said Kenneth Edwards, who lives at the apartment complex.

Edwards says he's going to take extra measures to make sure his family is safe.

"Materials can be replaced," said Edwards. "Lives can't."

"It's Christmas time. Some people are trying to get some presents. That's messed up and all," said another resident James Dacosta.

If you know anything about this crime, call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. It’s anonymous.

