1 person injured in Chesterfield kitchen fire

Fire officials say one person was injured Friday afternoon at a house fire in the 6400 block of Old Zion Hill Road in Chesterfield.

The person was transported to the hospital with burn injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the kitchen at 1:06 p.m. and was marked under control in less than 20 minutes.

There is no information on how much damage the fire caused.

