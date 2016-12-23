Lee-Davis HS choir performs at the White House

Hanover Fire and hazmat crews are on the scene of an incident at a Kroger in Mechanicsville.More >>
After a teen from Michigan dies in a car crash in Hanover, his classmates are honoring his life and legacy. Dante Latora was driving on Interstate 95 Thursday morning, when he ran off the
The crash happened around 12 a.m. at mile marker 91.6, near the Patrick Henry Road exit.
The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Thursday has been found.
The Hanover County Democratic Committee placed 16 signs around Hanover County in support of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
