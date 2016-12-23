Lee-Davis HS choir performs at the White House - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lee-Davis HS choir performs at the White House

By David Hylton, Digital
Connect
A Lee Davis choir performed at the White House on Thursday evening. (Source: NBC12) A Lee Davis choir performed at the White House on Thursday evening. (Source: NBC12)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

A Lee-Davis High School choir performed at a holiday event at the White House this week. 

"Blessed with the opportunity to sing in the White House today," wrote a member of the Lee Davis Singers on Twitter. 

"It was spectacular," wrote another student. 

The choir was at the event as part of the White House's annual holiday tours. 

You check out more of their photos from the visit to Washington, D.C., below: 

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly