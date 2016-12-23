Lee-Davis HS choir performs at the White House

A Lee Davis choir performed at the White House on Thursday evening. (Source: NBC12)

A Lee-Davis High School choir performed at a holiday event at the White House this week.

"Blessed with the opportunity to sing in the White House today," wrote a member of the Lee Davis Singers on Twitter.

"It was spectacular," wrote another student.

The choir was at the event as part of the White House's annual holiday tours.

You check out more of their photos from the visit to Washington, D.C., below:

Very proud of our L-D Singers who sang at the White House last evening! pic.twitter.com/Zdc68fqspR — Lee-Davis HS (@theleedavisway) December 23, 2016

Just in case you were wondering, we sang at the White House today and yes, it was spectacular! pic.twitter.com/emOAm1Za7d — Grayson Parker (@gtp427) December 23, 2016

blessed with the opportunity to sing in the White House today... ???????? pic.twitter.com/JnKHT0pfUo — makenzie rodriguez (@makeeenzie) December 23, 2016

@LeeDavisSingers In DC for our big gig! More official pics soon! pic.twitter.com/54SV3ciq8c — Megan Cartwright (@leedavischorus) December 23, 2016

