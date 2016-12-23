Petersburg poll workers get paid

Six weeks after Election Day, poll workers in Petersburg received their pay checks.

Earlier this month, Tammy Alexander with the Electoral Board said it was likely that the workers wouldn't get their pay checks until after Christmas.

One poll worker who initially contacted NBC12 about the lack of pay she she credits the report for pushing the city to get the paychecks out this week.

The poll workers were owed anywhere between $150 and $200.

Earlier this month, an agency helping Petersburg with its budget woes said the city owed $20 million to more than 600 people and businesses.

"We'll have the resources either in hand or on the way to take care of the vendors that we owe from prior years," said Acting City Manager Tom Tyrrell.

