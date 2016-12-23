AAA predicts record number of holiday travelers

AAA says most travelers are driving to get to their Christmas destinations. (Source: NBC12)

You can expect a high number of travelers this holiday weekend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says 90 percent of people traveling for Christmas will be driving to get to their final destination.

"For the holidays you can't beat home sweet home," but the journey to get there could get sour.

"It's still a road trip to hell," said Kathy Hobart. "It's 18 to 20 hours."

She's traveling through Virginia with her daughter Kristin, two dogs and a packed car from Florida to New Jersey. They stopped in Henrico to refuel on Friday.

But they are seeing the positives in this long road trip.

"It hasn't been bad," said Hobart. "We haven't slept; we've been talking."

Kristin said it's taking "lots of coffee, lots of Monster (energy drink)" to keep going on this trip.

Why didn't they fly?

"We have to be in New Jersey for Christmas Eve, Boston for Christmas Day and then a wedding in New York on New Year's Eve," said Kristin. "So it didn't make sense."

Another family, the Isaacs, are coming from North Carolina and said Friday morning that the "traffic has been terrific."

"Wonderful," said Sheilah Isaac. "We're really from the north so this is great weather for us."

It could be "the most wonderful time of the year" for drivers who want to save some money.

AAA Mid Atlantic says right now the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.22 nationwide. By the New Year, it could d rop to an average of $2 per gallon.

And "no matter how far away you roam," VDOT won't be doing any construction this weekend or New Year's weekend. Road work is suspended through Tuesday and then again from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.

And "you better watch out, you better not cry" if you're traveling by air. Experts say it's going to be a busy, so arrive early, anticipate the crowds and pack smart.

All things that will hopefully get these families home for the holidays quickly and safely.

