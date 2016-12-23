Kohl's, Toys R Us among stores open overnight

Awaiting the birth of April the giraffe

As Christmas Day draws closer, two retailers are keeping their doors open Friday night for last-minute shoppers.

Kohl's has been open since 7 a.m. Tuesday and isn't closing its doors until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Toys R Us opened at 6 a.m. Friday for 39 straight hours and will close at 9 p.m. Dec. 24.

Target and Kmart aren't open for 24 hours, but they will stay open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Many stores -- such as JCPenney, Sears, Dillards and Macy's -- will close at 6 p.m.

Walmart, which has traditionally stayed open until 8 p.m., says it will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve this year.

"We also know that getting home on Christmas Eve to spend time with families is important. That's why this year we'll be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve," Judith McKenna, COO for Walmart's U.S. unit, told CNN earlier this month.

