Richmond radio personality 'The Belle' is done with chemo

After Richmond radio personality Sheilah Belle "The Belle" opened up to NBC12 about her fight with cancer this week, she got some great news: she is finished with her cancer treatments.

Belle wrote on Facebook on Friday morning that she's in "tears" after a call from her doctor that her body responded well to treatments and that she's ready to move forward.

"What a Christmas gift!" she wrote:

Belle was visibly emotional during an interview earlier this week as she recalled spending countless hours in the hospital battling MRSA - a staph infection - and then a blood infection.

"But I'm able to encourage other people to let them know that God's not going to give you more than you can bear," said Belle. "And he didn't give me more than I can bear."

Gospel recording artists like Brian Courtney Wilson have taken to social media offering prayers and encouragement with the hashtag #ahymnfortheBelle.

The Belle has hosted big names throughout the years at the Praise 104.7 studios, and she's continued to work during this challenging time.

"To go through this and not have to worry about your job," said Belle. "That's a blessing."

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12