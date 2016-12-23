Richmond radio personality 'The Belle' is done with chemo

On Sunday morning, VCU students woke up to alert that has some startled.More >>
On Sunday morning, VCU students woke up to alert that has some startled.More >>
The right lane and right shoulder are closed on Interstate 95 north at the James River Bridge due to a disabled vehicle, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).More >>
The right lane and right shoulder are closed on Interstate 95 north at the James River Bridge due to a disabled vehicle, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).More >>
Richmond police are investigating two shootings that sent two people to the hospital.More >>
Richmond police are investigating two shootings that sent two people to the hospital.More >>
Richmond police are investigating a shooting in the city's east end after a man was shot in the leg.More >>
Richmond police are investigating a shooting in the city's east end after a man was shot in the leg.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>