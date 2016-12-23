Gas prices 35 cents higher in Richmond than 2015 holiday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Gas prices 35 cents higher in Richmond than 2015 holiday

By David Hylton, Digital
Connect
Gas prices around the U.S. are higher this holiday season compared to last year. (Source: pixabay.com) Gas prices around the U.S. are higher this holiday season compared to last year. (Source: pixabay.com)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Heading into the Christmas weekend, gas prices in Richmond are 35 cents higher per gallon than a year ago, according to AAA. 

The average price of a regular gallon of gas on Friday is $2.14. In addition to the increase from a year ago, that's also 19 cents higher than a month ago. 

Across Virginia, gas prices are 32 cents higher than a year ago and a penny higher than Richmond.

Gas prices are cheapest in the Norfolk area at $2.10 per gallon and most expensive in the Roanoke area at $2.17 per gallon.

The average price of gas per gallon in the U.S. is at $2.27, which is 26 cents higher than 2015.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly