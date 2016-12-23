Gas prices 35 cents higher in Richmond than 2015 holiday

Gas prices around the U.S. are higher this holiday season compared to last year. (Source: pixabay.com)

Heading into the Christmas weekend, gas prices in Richmond are 35 cents higher per gallon than a year ago, according to AAA.

The average price of a regular gallon of gas on Friday is $2.14. In addition to the increase from a year ago, that's also 19 cents higher than a month ago.

Across Virginia, gas prices are 32 cents higher than a year ago and a penny higher than Richmond.

Gas prices are cheapest in the Norfolk area at $2.10 per gallon and most expensive in the Roanoke area at $2.17 per gallon.

The average price of gas per gallon in the U.S. is at $2.27, which is 26 cents higher than 2015.

