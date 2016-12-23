Man fighting for life after stabbing in southside Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man fighting for life after stabbing in southside Richmond

By David Hylton, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department says a man is fighting for his life after a stabbing early Friday on Lone Street in Hillside Court. 

Police say they responded to the domestic dispute around 12:30 a.m. A suspect is in custody.

Police have not released the suspect's name or what charges she faces. 

