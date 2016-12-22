Community helps family of Henrico father gunned down in Richmond

United Communities Against Crime is pledging to help the family of a Henrico father of three who was gunned down in Richmond on Monday night.

Police are still searching for 33-year-old Bryant Bogle's killer, and the family spokesperson says the recent uptick in violence is alarming.

"This month alone in December has been one of the worst Decembers I've seen in quite a long time,” said Charles Willis with United Communities Against Crime, "in over a decade or more."

Willis is preparing to assist Bogle’s family.

"They are heartbroken," said Willis. "They say that their son was fun-loving. He has three beautiful kids."

Bogle's death marks Richmond's 61st homicide. His children are 2, 6 and 11-years-old.

"And now they won't have their father with them,” said Willis.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue. Family members are hoping someone saw something and will come forward.

"If you don't know the exact number then call 911," said Willis. "Tell them you have some information. If you see something, say something."

Meanwhile, around this time last year we showed you the army of volunteers sorting toys throughout the night in preparation for the annual Ricky Johnson Christmas for kids’ parade. Willis says toys will also be set aside for Bogle's children this year.

"We are going to make sure that these three young folks have some joy in their house," said Willis.

The family will likely hold a vigil for Bogle next Wednesday around 6 p.m. at an area church. We'll keep you posted on the exact location.

Meanwhile, if you have any information on this case, call crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

