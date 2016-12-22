2 adults, 1 child displaced after fire at townhome near Henrico HS

Three people have been displaced after a fire at the Shannon Townhomes on Thursday.

Fire crews say the call came in around 9:20 p.m. and when they arrived, they saw smoke from the unit. They found the fire between the first and second floors.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading to other units. No one was injured, but two adults and a child were displaced because of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Henrico Fire Department wants to remind everyone to stay safe this holiday season by following these tips:

Unplug Christmas lights at night and when you’re not home

Keep Christmas trees watered

Never leave cooking unattended

