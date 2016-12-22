Chemical leak contained at Hopewell plant

Hazmat crews were called to the Air Gas plant in Hopewell Thursday evening after an ammonia leak.

Crews say the building was undergoing routine maintenance, but a valve was stuck open, releasing the chemical inside the building. Some of the ammonia got outside of the building but stayed on the Air Gas facility site.

No one was injured by the leak. The hazmat team let the chemical slowly dissipate out so it wouldn't contaminate a large area.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12